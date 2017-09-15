Sumter woman and newborn missing

The last anyone saw 35-year-old Kristen Noelle Blackmon and her 10-day-old baby was Thursday when she left her pediatrician’s office, The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said in its missing person alert.
The father of the baby, with whom she lives, reported her missing. He told authorities that she called him after leaving the doctor’s office on Thursday to say all went well and that she would see him when he got home from work, Ken Bell of the sheriff’s department said.
Blackmon was last seen driving a teal-colored 1997 Pontiac Bonneville with SC tag NVI 310. She is 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.
If you have any information about Blackmon’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000.
