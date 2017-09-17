Cayce officials hope to open a visitor center in the 12,000 Year History Park, home to events such as Revolutionary War battles.
How tax deal will help Cayce build public-safety quarters, park center

By Tim Flach

tflach@thestate.com

September 17, 2017 3:30 PM

Cayce would build a new public-safety headquarters and a visitor center at the city’s 12,000-Year History Park under a deal that ends a conflict with Lexington County Council.

The plan would extend a current redevelopment tax plan for 20 years. The extension is estimated to raise $2.4 million, nearly a third of what city officials say is needed for the two projects.

An agreement awaiting final approval would end the county’s holdout on chipping in for improvements in areas near the Congaree River.

County Council rejected a more expensive package last spring that included landscaped medians along a mile of Knox Abbott Drive as well as the police headquarters and park center.

Limiting assistance to the public-safety headquarters and visitor center “makes the most sense,” said Councilman Ned Tolar of West Columbia.

That step reduced by half the amount the county would provide through the redevelopment tax plan.

The deal provides a “much-needed tool” to make the public safety and park projects happen, City Manager Rebecca Vance said. It’s unclear how soon either will built since other money for both still must be found, she said.

Meanwhile, city officials plan to start work on the Knox Abbott improvements next year after finding other ways to pay for that project. The work will be done in conjunction with installation of water lines along the road, city officials said.

Tim Flach: 803-771-8483

