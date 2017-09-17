Collision closes westbound lanes of I-20

A traffic collision on I-20 caused all of thewestbound lanes to be closed Sunday.
At 3:15 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation reported a collision occurred on I-20 westbound. It reportedly happened three miles west of Exit 98 in Camden, near the intersection with U.S. 521.
Just before 4:30 p.m., SCDOT reported the lanes had been cleared and traffic is congested but not blocked.
There’s no word on the number of vehicles involved or any injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Comments