Local

Hurricane Maria has potential to impact Midlands, SC

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

September 17, 2017 7:17 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Less than a week after dealing with the effects of Hurricane Irma, South Carolina and the Midlands are on alert again.

That’s because another tropical storm has turned into a hurricane and has the potential of making landfall in the Palmetto State.

The National Hurricane Center announced Sunday that Maria, a storm moving through the Atlantic, is officially a hurricane.

As of 5 p.m., Hurricane Maria was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour and is on track to hit the Leeward Islands Monday night. It could make landfall on many of the tiny Caribbean islands that were destroyed by Irma.

Many in South Carolina count themselves lucky that Irma’s damage was minimal in the Palmetto State, compared to what it did to the Caribbean in addition to Florida and Georgia. But Hurricane Season isn’t over and Maria could impact South Carolina.

“It does have the potential to affect us,” National Weather Service Columbia office meteorologist Chris Rohrbach said Sunday. “Right now, it’s so far out it’s hard to say, but it’s something to keep watching.”

Rohrbach said Maria had been elevated from a tropical depression to a tropical storm and now a hurricane in less than 48 hours. He said Maria is intensifying quickly and is expected to be a major hurricane, along the lines of Irma and Harvey.

The good news for Midlands residents, at this moment, is that Rohrbach says most current models show Maria following a track that will keep it east of South Carolina, in the Atlantic Ocean.

“The models now show the impact is expected to be minimal,” Rohrbach said of Maria’s potential effects, adding heavy rainfall in the Midlands is the likely outcome of the most recent model.

He reminded, again, that it’s still too early to make a definitive forecast on Maria’s path, as it pertains to South Carolina.

“It all depends on the models and how they evolve,” he said.

The NWS Columbia should have a better idea of Maria’s track on Tuesday or Wednesday, Rohrbach said. If it were to impact the Midlands, its effects likely wouldn’t be felt until next weekend or early that following week.

“It’s important for people to pay attention to the forecast,” Rohrbach said.

This has been a particularly busy season for major storms in the U.S. More storms are making landfall in the Southeast than compared to the past few years, when major storms like Hurricane Matthew weren’t immediately followed by the potential of another hurricane.

“We have had strong storms the past few years, but we’ve been fortunate here in South Carolina,” Rohrbach said. “Our current weather patterns are allowing strong storms to make landfall in the U.S.”

Hurricane Jose isn’t expected to be one of those storms. At least not in the Southeast or in the Midlands.

Jose could make landfall in the Northeast, but all forecasts call for it to stay out in the Atlantic as it passes South Carolina.

McClatchy News Service contributed to this report.

Detailed Forecast

Sunday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

National Weather Service

