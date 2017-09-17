Hurricane Maria has potential to impact Midlands, SC

More Videos 1:50 Kentucky football coach thinking about fan shot in Columbia Pause 2:09 Rising seas plague Charleston 2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 0:28 Lexington 911 calls DNR about missing boater report 2:06 Lizard Man means business in Bishopville 1:14 What we learned from USC vs. Kentucky 1:32 UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 0:21 Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane 1:54 'Extremely disappointed': Muschamp reacts after loss to Kentucky 1:59 What's next? Muschamp, Bentley react to Deebo injury Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane Maria became a Category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon, expected to hit the Leeward Islands Monday and become a major hurricane by the time it nears Puerto Rico. CREDIT: NOAA Maria became a Category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon, expected to hit the Leeward Islands Monday and become a major hurricane by the time it nears Puerto Rico. CREDIT: NOAA NOAA

