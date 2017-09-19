Property rights, road projects, fire protection, 911 – all knot joint meeting

More Videos 1:52 The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance Pause 0:42 Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn 1:34 What happened to Dail Dinwiddie? 1:29 Solutions for Malfunction Junction? 2:09 Rising seas plague Charleston 3:26 Columbia shooting police briefing 0:38 Crosses mark where people die on Lexington roads 1:07 Jason Hurdich, interpreter for the deaf, back on the job Wednesday with Gov. McMaster 1:31 Marcus Lattimore has encouraging message for Deebo Samuel 0:50 Look and listen: New DJ debuts at Williams-Brice Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Richland residents don't want to be annexed into Columbia At Richland County and Columbia's joint council meeting on Sept. 18, 2017, county residents faced off with city officials over Columbia annexation rumors and fears. At Richland County and Columbia's joint council meeting on Sept. 18, 2017, county residents faced off with city officials over Columbia annexation rumors and fears. sellis@thestate.com

At Richland County and Columbia's joint council meeting on Sept. 18, 2017, county residents faced off with city officials over Columbia annexation rumors and fears. sellis@thestate.com