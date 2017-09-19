Property rights, road projects, fire protection, 911 – all knot joint meeting

With a plateful of contentious issues before them Tuesday, the hottest hot button was annexation.
“I am concerned about what is going to happen to me when annexation comes to my community,” John Fogle of the Blythewood area told Columbia City and Richland County council members during what is billed as a first-of-its-kind attempt for the councils to work together better.
Joanne Green, who lives on Wilson Boulevard north of the city, was much more strident. “I love being in the county,” she said from behind a surgical mask. “I don’t like how the city runs things. I think there is corruption. I just know there is mismanagement.”
Some among the roughly 200 people who attended the joint city-county meeting at the Metropolitan Convention Center snickered when Mayor Steve Benjamin, trying to assure skittish property owners, said, “No one is going to force you guys to become part of the city.”
No decisions were made Tuesday, and the two councils said they want to meet again in, perhaps, smaller groups to focus on specific issues.
Many of the issues on the table Tuesday night directly affect the lives of city and county residents. They include:
▪ Richland County is proceeding with plans to build its own 911 center rather than continue with a joint center that is largely run by the city and has handled more than 1 million calls so far this year. The most recent one-year contract extension expires June 30, said Michael Byrd, the county’s emergency services director.
▪ The latest extension of the city-county fire service agreement continues to be negotiated. That contract historically surfaces tensions between the two councils and their staffs over control and operation of that key public safety service.
▪ Divisions continue over who pays for the cost of relocating city water and sewer lines as well as power lines to make way for penny sales tax road projects. The debate could delay the widening of Clemson and Atlas roads, an official who oversees the construction projects has said.
Columbia planning director Krista Hampton tried to ease annexation worries and to correct what city leaders say is misinformation about Columbia’s intentions and its annexation power. “Our plan has no intention of annexing in the Wilson Boulevard area,” Hampton told residents of that area north of Columbia.
“Annexation is not a zero-sum game where the city wins and the county loses,” Hampton said.
Benjamin, too, tried to ease worries. “At the pace of (current) annexation, it would take the city 275 years to annex all of Richland County.”
Few in the audience, and not many on County Council, seemed persuaded.
