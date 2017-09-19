Columbia waits for updates on Kentucky woman’s prognosis after Vista shooting

The Kentucky fan hit by a bullet in the Vista Friday night remained hospitalized at a Columbia hospital Tuesday.
Columbia has been closely following her medical progress through the eyes and testimony of her boyfriend, Jimmy Brannon on his Facebook page.
The Kentucky football fans were in Columbia to watch the Wildcats play SEC rival South Carolina on last Saturday.
Anyone who has had a loved one struck with a life-threatening injury knows what a roller coaster ride it is.
Around midday Tuesday, the Paris, Kentucky, man’s update on Denise Massey’s condition ended with “..thanks to you folks, and your prayers.. she is going to be okay. THANK GOD for this miracle.”
And the prayers keep pouring onto his Facebook page as well as his thanks to the people of Columbia.
By Tuesday night, the day had taken its toll on Brannon.
Brannon wrote that he was looking forward to the doctors taking out the breathing tube but lamenting the fact that, to do that, they would have to cut Denise’s pain medications. “..But without the pain meds, she gets agitated and in distress causing hyperventilating episodes,” he wrote.
Recalling the loss of his son Patrick to cancer in 2007, he wrote that it’s “ hard to see someone you love hurt and be unable to help.”
