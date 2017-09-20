SC high school teams met for football. Fire ants attacked and won the games

Stinging fire ants put a bite on two high school football games last weekend – and coaches hope they’ve seen the last of the hated insects.
Football games at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler in Orangeburg County and Lee Central near Bishopville were postponed and moved to other venues after multiple fire ant mounds were discovered on the fields before games.
It was an unusual situation, but one that coaches, school administrators and referees agreed couldn’t be ignored.
“These ain’t no sweet ants,’’ Hunter-Kinard-Tyler principal Mark Dean said. “They are relentless when they bite.’’
Instead of playing at home last Friday night, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler played the game Saturday morning on the field of opponent Wagener-Salley about 20 miles away. As many as 50 ant beds had been found on the Hunter-Kinard-Tyler field. The game between Lee Central and Buford was switched to Buford and played Monday night at the Lancaster County high school, which is about 60 miles away from Bishopville.
“What we were afraid of was getting tackled and getting stuck at the bottom of a pile in an ant bed and three or four guys would be on top of you – and you can’t get out,’’ Wagener-Salley coach Willie Fox said. “You’d get eaten up.’’
Wagener-Salley and Buford won the games after the contests were moved to their home fields.
Buford football coach Tripp Watts said the referees determined that Lee Central’s field was not suitable for play.
“We were there meeting before the game in the middle of the field and the (head referee) was standing in a pile of fire ants, and then he just got to dancing,’’ Watts said. “That triggered a look over the whole field. There were plenty of piles out there.’’
In a statement Wednesday, the Lee County school district said staff had treated the field for fire ants during the week but three active ant beds were still discovered. District officials said the decision to move the game was made by members of the school’s athletic conference. The district apologized to Lee Central fans who had wanted to watch the game in their home community.
Clemson University fire ant expert Eric Benson said he had not heard of the football game postponements, but said it’s not surprising.
Heavy rain can loosen the soil where fire ants live and bring them scrambling to the surface, he said. South Carolina was drenched last week as the remnants of Hurricane Irma swept through the state. That’s likely what energized the fire ants, Benson said. But he said fire ants also are naturally more abundant in the fall. And they like the slightly cooler fall weather, Benson said.
“I have seen quite a few fire ant mounds on the Clemson campus and around the area, sort of bubbling up, in the last few weeks, actually,’’ he said. “This is ideal weather for fire ants.’’
Larger than many ants and often reddish in color, fire ants are invasive species that were transported to the United States from South America sometime in the past century, according to Clemson University. They are now found in every South Carolina county and throughout much of the South. The bugs are believed to have arrived in dirt that was transported in cargo ships to southern ports.
They can deliver painful, multiple stings to people and animals stepping in ant mounds. Fire ant stings can leave raised whelps on people. In rare cases, they can be fatal in people who have allergic reactions.
It’s unusual, but not unheard of, for a high school football game to be affected by fire ants. Dean said Hunter-Kinard-Tyler had a game delayed because of fire ants two years ago, but the school managed to kill the insects so the game could be still be played. This year, however, the school was unable to kill the ants with insecticides as the teams waited to play the game.
Ultimately, Dean said his school had to refund about $2,000 to fans who had arrived for Hunter-Kinard-Tyler’s first home game of the year.
“We were fired up to play our first home game against someone we could have probably beaten’’ at home, Dean said.
For now, school officials are hoping that treatments being done this week to the playing surface will rid the field of fire ants before this weekend’s homecoming game.
“We are going to see if we can get our first sweep of it, that first treatment, before the game Friday,’’ Dean said.
About fire ants
Native to South America
Believed to have arrived in U.S. aboard ships that docked in southern ports
Inhabit every South Carolina county and much of the southern United States
Can deliver a painful sting if disturbed
Can cause death, in rare cases, to people who are allergic to stings
Sources: Clemson University, Oklahoma State Univessity
