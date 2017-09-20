7 children and 2 adults were displaced by this house fire on the 4600 block of Bluff Road.
Unattended food in kitchen sparks house fire. 7 kids, 2 adults displaced

Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 20, 2017 5:02 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Nine people - 7 children and 2 adults - were burned out of house and home Wednesday when their Bluff Road home was destroyed by fire, Columbia Fire Department spokesman Brick Lewis said.

Columbia firefighters believe the blaze that gutted the home on the 4600 block of Bluff Road was sparked by unattended food left cooking in the kitchen.

The fire department was called to the scene at 11 a.m. and arrived to find the house fully engulfed.

No one was injured in the blaze, the fire department said on twitter.

