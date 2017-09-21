In this file photo, a F-21 KFIR taxis on the flight line aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. The aircraft visited MCAS to participate in training operations with tenant squadrons.
Marine arrives at SC air station gate with gunshot wound

By Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

and Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 21, 2017 8:44 AM

An active-duty Marine suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort’s gate early Thursday morning, according to officials.

“They reported it to the Sheriff’s Office and the only thing we have at this point is that he was in his car somewhere in the Seabrook area and was shot,” said Beaufort County Sherrif’s Office spokesman Lt. Col. Bill Neill. “And he’s providing a statement and the investigators are trying to determine the exact area he was shot in Seabrook.”

The Marine arrived at the gate around 4 a.m., according to Neill. He was shot somewhere in the torso and taken to an area hospital. Neill did not think his condition was critical. There are no suspects at this time, he said.

Reports of the shooting were also confirmed by Corps officials Thursday morning.

“We’re still collecting information at this time,” air station spokesman Capt. Clayton Groover said. He said he could not release further information at the time, but did confirm there was a shooting.

This story will be updated.

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

