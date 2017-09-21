Failed nuclear project ripe for federal investigation, SC lawmakers say

S.C. lawmakers say a federal grand jury’s investigation into SCANA and Santee Cooper’s abandoned plan to build two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County could help them get to the bottom of what went wrong.
Some said news of the probe Thursday validated the efforts of S.C. Senate and House committees investigating the project’s failure, which will cost S.C. power customers billions.
House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, said testimony during two House hearings on the project indicate “the collapse of the V.C. Summer nuclear project was much more careless and fraudulent than initially believed.”
“Every available option should be executed to help determine the root of this $9 billion problem,” Lucas said, welcoming the federal investigation into the now-abandoned and way-over-budget nuclear construction project.
It is unclear what aspect of the project’s failure federal investigators may target. Both Cayce-based SCANA and state-owned Santee Cooper have been subpoenaed for documents related to the project and have said they will cooperate.
Legislators Thursday said federal investigators – who have more authority to demand documents and testimony – may uncover plenty of wrongdoing.
Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope, R-York, said his thinks SCANA knew about the project’s failures or should have known.
“My greatest concern wasn’t that they were asleep at the wheel. My greatest concern was that they knew what was going on and did nothing to rectify the situation,” Pope said, adding that with customers bearing the burden of the project’s cost overruns, SCANA executives could “continue to take their bonuses, continue to raise rates, because they were at not risk.”
State Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, a former prosecutor, says he expects investigators to examine whether SCANA misstated the realistic outcome of the nuclear project in federal filings and messages to its investors.
“If you’re engaged in a project that may fail, and that project is of material magnitude, you’ve got to tell people that this thing might not work out and that you might be on the hook for those costs,” Caskey said.
State Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, said he is grateful federal investigators have stepped in.
Ott said SCANA’s level of cooperation has been “very minimal,” citing their refusal to release the critical, February 2016 Bechtel report that diagnosed critical problems with the project. Federal investigators could shine more light on what led to the project’s failure, Ott said.
“They will have the ability to force the turnover of any related documents, maybe that we weren’t able to because of our limited ability,” Ott said. “You’ve got to know what to subpoena, but if you’re not receiving any cooperation from the agency, it’s hard to know what to subpoena.”
State Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield, whose district includes the V.C. Summer nuclear plant, said questions about the nuclear project need review by an agency other than lawmakers, who passed the Base Load Review Act that made the project easier to build for SCANA.
“It is apparent that SCANA had information that the project might be impossible to finish even before they made the decision not to finish it,’’ he said.
State Sen. Shane Massey, co-chair of the Senate committee examining the project’s failure, said news of the federal investigation validates the hours both State House committees have poured into questioning the utilities.
“It re-emphasizes the seriousness of the situation,” the Edgefield Republican said. “You’ve got more entities looking into what happened, and I think it is probably reflective of the concern and frustration that you’re seeing from people statewide.
“Most of us feel like there’s a lot more out there that we don’t know yet. There’s got to be more questions asked and more looking under the hood. This has been going on for 10 years. We’re learning a lot of things in the last couple months that nobody knew before hand. There’s definitely more out there. It’s just hard to know what it is and where you’ve got to go to find it.”
State Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, the Senate committee’s other co-chair, said he was “stunned” by news of the federal investigation.
“It clearly shows that there are questions there, and that’s the reason we have been meeting, to look into what did occur,” Setzler said.
Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, said he has “no way of knowing what that (the federal grand jury investigation) means. I’m not sure what road that jury is going down.”
However, he added: “SCANA’s got their hands full.”
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
