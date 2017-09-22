Live free, felines! New program keeps cats out of Lexington County shelter

More Videos

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Pause
They were paid how much? 1:03

They were paid how much?

The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance 1:52

The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance

Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project 10:24

Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse 0:38

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse

Swimmers were warned in June, 2016, not to go into the Saluda River 1:49

Swimmers were warned in June, 2016, not to go into the Saluda River

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood 2:30

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood

Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason 2:29

Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. 2:39

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why.

Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds 1:34

Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds

  • Hurricane refugee kitties take shelter in Columbia

    Forty-two cats and kittens from the Beaufort County animal shelter were temporarily taken in by the Columbia shelter while Hurricane Matthew passed through and the region recovers.

Forty-two cats and kittens from the Beaufort County animal shelter were temporarily taken in by the Columbia shelter while Hurricane Matthew passed through and the region recovers. sellis@thestate.com
Forty-two cats and kittens from the Beaufort County animal shelter were temporarily taken in by the Columbia shelter while Hurricane Matthew passed through and the region recovers. sellis@thestate.com

Local

Live free, felines! New program keeps cats out of Lexington County shelter

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

September 22, 2017 10:50 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Lexington County’s not “kitten” about its new program to keep more cats alive and out of its municipal shelter.

Starting Oct. 1, the county animal shelter no longer will accept owner-surrendered, trapped or stray cats.

Instead, the county is working with Pawmetto Lifeline, a privately run no-kill shelter, to trap, spay or neuter, vaccinate and release stray cats.

Any cat owners who want to surrender their pets also will be referred to Pawmetto Lifeline for assistance.

The goal is to reduce the number of cats being euthanized and to help control the stray cat population.

Animal Control officers will no longer respond to complaints regarding free-roaming or at-large cats, except for cases involving neglect, abuse, maltreatment or bites. In those cases, cats that are taken into the county’s possession will be examined by a staff veterinarian and either released back to the owner, put up for adoption, re-homed through rescue organizations or euthanized.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

View More Video