Live free, felines! New program keeps cats out of Lexington County shelter

More Videos 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? Pause 1:03 They were paid how much? 1:52 The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance 10:24 Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project 0:38 Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse 1:49 Swimmers were warned in June, 2016, not to go into the Saluda River 2:30 USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood 2:29 Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason 2:39 Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. 1:34 Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane refugee kitties take shelter in Columbia Forty-two cats and kittens from the Beaufort County animal shelter were temporarily taken in by the Columbia shelter while Hurricane Matthew passed through and the region recovers. Forty-two cats and kittens from the Beaufort County animal shelter were temporarily taken in by the Columbia shelter while Hurricane Matthew passed through and the region recovers. sellis@thestate.com

Forty-two cats and kittens from the Beaufort County animal shelter were temporarily taken in by the Columbia shelter while Hurricane Matthew passed through and the region recovers. sellis@thestate.com