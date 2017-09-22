Who were Hurricane Irma’s smallest victims in SC? Baby squirrels

Jay Coles, executive director of the Carolina Wildlife Center, holds a baby squirrel that was a victim of the remnants of Hurricane Irma. When the remnants blew through the Midlands, they left a homeless, injured and orphaned squirrel population. With nests destroyed, many squirrels have been brought to the Carolina Wildlife Center for rehabilitation. The center now has about 180 squirrels. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com