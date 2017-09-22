When will Lexington-Richland 5 make up classes lost to storm?

Students in Lexington-Richland 5 will go to school Oct. 6 to make up for classes canceled for storms from Hurricane Irma.
School officials announced the decision Friday.
Holding classes Oct. 6, originally a day off for students but not teachers, will have “the least negative impact on our families,” Lexington-Richland 5 spokeswoman Katrina Goggins said.
Classes were canceled Sept. 11 at many schools in the Columbia area as the storm blew across South Carolina and other parts of the Southeast.
Lexington-Richland 5 has nearly 17,000 students in classrooms along the north shore of Lake Murray.
Communities home to its schools include Chapin, Dutch Fork, Irmo and St. Andrews.
