Flach, Tim
Flach, Tim

Local

When will Lexington-Richland 5 make up classes lost to storm?

By Tim Flach

tflach@thestate.com

September 22, 2017 5:07 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Students in Lexington-Richland 5 will go to school Oct. 6 to make up for classes canceled for storms from Hurricane Irma.

School officials announced the decision Friday.

Holding classes Oct. 6, originally a day off for students but not teachers, will have “the least negative impact on our families,” Lexington-Richland 5 spokeswoman Katrina Goggins said.

Classes were canceled Sept. 11 at many schools in the Columbia area as the storm blew across South Carolina and other parts of the Southeast.

Lexington-Richland 5 has nearly 17,000 students in classrooms along the north shore of Lake Murray.

Communities home to its schools include Chapin, Dutch Fork, Irmo and St. Andrews.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

180 squirrels rehab in wildlife center because of Hurricane Irma

180 squirrels rehab in wildlife center because of Hurricane Irma 1:28

180 squirrels rehab in wildlife center because of Hurricane Irma
What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?
The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance 1:52

The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance

View More Video