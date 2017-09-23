Southbound Hardscrabble Road closed at Clemson Road to repair broken water main

Traffic on southbound Hardscrabble Road at Clemson Road is closed while repairs are made to a broken 12-inch water main, the City of Columbia said in a news release on Saturday.
The broken water pipe has also prompted Columbia Water Works to issue a boil water advisory for all water customers on the 2100 block of Clemson Road. Customers are advised to boil any water used for drinking, making ice or food preparation for at least 60 full seconds before use.
Anyone near the advisory area who has experienced a drop in water pressure should also follow the advisory recommendation to reduce the risk of using water that has been contaminated with bacteria.
