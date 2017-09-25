Columbia man to compete on Jeopardy

Midlands residents who don’t watch “Jeopardy” regularly will want to tune in on Thursday.

That’s because a Columbia man will be one of the contestants competing on “America’s Favorite Quiz Show.”

Robert Barron, a history teacher at Dutch Fork High School, will be a contestant on Thursday’s episode of “Jeopardy,” which will be broadcast on WOLO-TV, Columbia’s ABC affiliate.

The episode, hosted by Alex Trebek, will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Barron has been teaching for 23 years, 21 of them at Dutch Fork, according to the school district’s website.

He is a 1989 graduate of the University of South Carolina, where he got a B.A. in History. He also received two post-graduate degrees from USC, including a M.A. in History in 1994, and a M.A. T. in Social Studies in 1995.

This is “Jeopardy’s” 34th season in syndication, with an estimated 23 million viewers watching each week.

Barron isn’t the only person with connections to Columbia to compete on “Jeopardy” in the past year. Columbia native Nilanka Seneviratne competed on two episodes in April, winning $7,601.

Born and raised in Columbia, Seneviratne attended Rosewood and Brennan elementary schools, Hand Middle School and Dreher High School before studying psychology at Clemson.

Barron won’t be the only Columbia-area educator to appear on “Jeopardy” in 2017. In January, Westwood High School Principal Cheryl Guy also appeared on two episodes, winning $20,600.

Guy is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and has been in education for 31 years, according to her website.