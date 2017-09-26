Where are the best places to take a selfie in Five Points?

So where’s the best places are to take a selfie in Five Points? The Five Points Association has some suggestions.
From the iconic Five Points fountain to the new “postcard mural,” the association wants you to plant your kisser in front of one of their landmarks.
The “Selfie Spot” promotion consists of seven locations within the funky urban neighborhood near the University of South Carolina. And the merchants association is encouraging folks to stop, take a selfie and post it on social media, tagging Five Points’ pages.
The pages are @FivePointsSC and hashtags #FivePointsSC #eat5points #drink5points and #shop5points.
The hot selfie spots are:
▪ Five Points Fountain, at Saluda Avenue and Harden Street.
Five Points’ first fountain and most recognizable landmark was built in 1997. It’s located in the heart of the neighborhood.
▪ Five Points Marquee at 632 Harden Street.
The former Five Points Theater, which opened in 1939, and has since become a popular bar Cotton Gin.
▪ Five Points Centennial Plaza, at Blossom Street and Santee Avenue.
The new plaza holds Five Points’ third water feature, as well as a bronze statue of former Vietnam War POW and former Five Points Association Chairman Col. Jack Van Loan
▪ Hootie & The Blowfish Monument at Santee Avenue and Harden Street.
A brushed metal contemporary sculpture honoring the Columbia-born band Hootie & The Blowfish.
▪ Saluda Avenue Fountain at Blossom Street and Saluda Avenue.
Five Points’ second fountain, built in 2007
▪ Yesterday’s Mural at 2030 Devine Street
A big American flag painted by Ralph Waldrop just after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001
▪ Postcard Mural at 732 Harden Street
Five Points’ newest public art project, it spells out FIVE POINTS with several scenes of Five Points day and night life.
