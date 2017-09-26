Northeast Richland road closure to cause delays, detours for 2-3 weeks

Drivers in northeast Richland County should expect delays and detours around Hardscrabble and Clemson roads in the coming weeks while crews repair a broken water main.
The soutbound lane of Hardscrabble Road at Clemson Road is closed to accommodate the work, the city of Columbia said in a news release Tuesday. The northbound lanes of Hardscrabble will be reduced to one lane in that area.
Construction to repair the main could take two to three weeks, officials say. Drivers in the area should follow all posted detours and expect traffic delays until work is complete.
No service disruptions are expected.
For questions about this street closure and detour, call Columbia Water’s Customer Care line at 545-3300.
Comments