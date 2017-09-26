Columbia Water officials say lane closures at Hardscrabble and Clemson roads will cause delays and detours for two to three weeks while crews repair a broken water main.
Columbia Water officials say lane closures at Hardscrabble and Clemson roads will cause delays and detours for two to three weeks while crews repair a broken water main. Google
Columbia Water officials say lane closures at Hardscrabble and Clemson roads will cause delays and detours for two to three weeks while crews repair a broken water main. Google

Local

Northeast Richland road closure to cause delays, detours for 2-3 weeks

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

September 26, 2017 10:56 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Drivers in northeast Richland County should expect delays and detours around Hardscrabble and Clemson roads in the coming weeks while crews repair a broken water main.

The soutbound lane of Hardscrabble Road at Clemson Road is closed to accommodate the work, the city of Columbia said in a news release Tuesday. The northbound lanes of Hardscrabble will be reduced to one lane in that area.

Construction to repair the main could take two to three weeks, officials say. Drivers in the area should follow all posted detours and expect traffic delays until work is complete.

No service disruptions are expected.

For questions about this street closure and detour, call Columbia Water’s Customer Care line at 545-3300.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mass Casualties at Fort Jackson. This is only a drill.

Mass Casualties at Fort Jackson. This is only a drill. 1:26

Mass Casualties at Fort Jackson. This is only a drill.

'It's like buying a car' for rate payer 1:46

'It's like buying a car' for rate payer
Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

View More Video