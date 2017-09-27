Lexington coroner identifies driver killed in crash off Old Orangeburg Road

A driver who was killed in a crash on Tuesday has been identified by the county coroner’s office.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Jon Anthony Smith, 56, of West Columbia was killed Tuesday in a crash that took place in the 1200 block of Old Orangeburg Road around 9:15 p.m.
Smith was turning left on Old Orangeburg Road from Bill Williamson Court, when he was struck by another vehicle, Fisher said. Smith was wearing a seatbelt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol, Fisher said.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments