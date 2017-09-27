Local

Lexington coroner identifies driver killed in crash off Old Orangeburg Road

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

September 27, 2017 8:20 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C.

A driver who was killed in a crash on Tuesday has been identified by the county coroner’s office.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Jon Anthony Smith, 56, of West Columbia was killed Tuesday in a crash that took place in the 1200 block of Old Orangeburg Road around 9:15 p.m.

Smith was turning left on Old Orangeburg Road from Bill Williamson Court, when he was struck by another vehicle, Fisher said. Smith was wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol, Fisher said.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 3:04

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle
'It's like buying a car' for rate payer 1:46

'It's like buying a car' for rate payer
Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems 2:34

Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems

View More Video