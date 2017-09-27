Local

Price of stock in nuclear-besieged SCANA drops sharply

By Sammy Fretwell and Bristow Marchant

sfretwell@thestate.com, bmarchant@thestate.com

September 27, 2017 11:01 AM

The stock price of a S.C. utility took a big hit in early trading Wednesday.

Shares in Cayce-based SCANA opened at $55.57 on the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30 a.m., and lost more than $3 a share in early trading.

With 142.9 million shares stock outstanding, Wednesday morning’s loss knocks $400 million off SCANA’s value.

The plunge comes the day after state regulators said they want the company to cut the rates that it charges customers by 18 percent, citing its late July decision to abandon construction of two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.

Also Tuesday:

▪ S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement saying a 2007 law allowing SCANA to charge costumers for costs related to the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project was “constitutionally suspect.”

▪ The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division said it would probe “potential criminality” at the failed Fairfield County nuclear project. The plant was co-owned by SCANA and state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

Sammy Fretwell: 803-771-8837, @sfretwell83

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 3:04

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle
'It's like buying a car' for rate payer 1:46

'It's like buying a car' for rate payer
Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems 2:34

Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems

View More Video