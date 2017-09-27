Attorney Steve Hamm says Gov. McMaster considering him to help run Santee Cooper

Steve Hamm said Wednesday that Gov. Henry McMaster contacted him several weeks ago with a feeler about whether Hamm might help out with Santee Cooper’s leadership.
Hamm, currently executive director of the S.C. Ethics Commission, said the governor has not extended a formal offer. But should one be extended, Hamm said, he would seriously consider it.
“This is not something that I have sought,” said Hamm, a Columbia attorney who once was the state’s longtime consumer advocate who sometimes argued electric rate cases.
Santee Cooper’s current CEO, Lonnie Carter, announced last month he will retire early next year after working for the state for 36 years.
The Berkeley County-based Santee Cooper was the junior partner with SCANA in the aborted attempt to build two nuclear power plants in Fairfield County to generate electricity.
Santee Cooper is owned by the state. But it is managed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by the governor with the consent of the S.C. senate. The board chooses the CEO.
Hamm said he would take the job without any preconditions as to what course of action he might take.
“I don’t have any marching orders,” Hamm said.
Before recommending any course of action, Hamm said, he would want to work with economic experts he trusted to study Santee Cooper’s obligations and debt.
It won’t be the first time Hamm has acted as a troubleshooter. After Richland County’s bungled election of 2012, the county’s election board hired him to examine what went wrong.
