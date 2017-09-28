Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

More Videos

    Tiffany’s Bakery and Eatery began in 1977 when Jim McMillan opened the bakery inside Columbia Mall. Forty years later, he and his wife Kay, are still going strong. Thursday, they are celebrating the anniversary with prizes and bakery treats for the customers.

Tiffany’s Bakery and Eatery began in 1977 when Jim McMillan opened the bakery inside Columbia Mall. Forty years later, he and his wife Kay, are still going strong. Thursday, they are celebrating the anniversary with prizes and bakery treats for the customers.
Fort Jackson, along with local emergency services, held a mass casualty exercise Tuesday. Included were scenarios where a bomb exploded near the gate and an active shooter entered the commissary. The drill focused on mass casualty response operations, emergency operations center procedures and emergency responder procedures to multiple incidents. "We have a very mature information sharing capability with local, state and federal law enforcement and we are always on the watch," Commanding Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson said of the possible threats.

Carey Tilley, executive director of the Culture & Heritage Museums of York County, talked Tuesday about his decision to cancel a Civil War-era event this year at Historic Brattonsville. Two longtime re-enactor participants from York County, Mike Short and Vernon Terry, said they were disappointed in the decision. Both said they have been participating in such events for years to share history and have not had any problems.