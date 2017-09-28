If you water your lawn, your Columbia sewer bill might be more expensive next month

If you’re a Columbia water and sewer customer and continue watering your lawn at the same level you have through the spring and summer, you might see your sewer bill get more expensive in the next couple months.
The city offers a sewer bill discount through the seven hottest months of the year to account for customers who use more water to water their lawns. Since that irrigation water doesn’t filter into the wastewater treatment system, the city caps the amount of water use that’s charged to residential sewer bills.
Starting in October, that seasonal discount expires for the year.
If your irrigation habits slow down, you probably won’t notice a difference in your bill.
But if you continue using more than about 10,500 gallons of water, or 1,400 cubic feet, per month, you’ll see your sewer bill rise in either October or November, depending on your billing cycle.
Columbia is one of the few utilities that offer a sewer discount to account for irrigation months. It has offered the summer sewer discount from April through October for the past several years.
To see how the summer sewer discount affects your bill, visit www.columbiasc.net/customer-care/estimator.
