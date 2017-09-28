Graham
Lexington County prosecutor receives top state award

By Tim Flach

September 28, 2017 6:31 PM

Lexington County assistant solicitor Shawn Graham has received the top award for a South Carolina prosecutor.

Graham, 11th Circuit deputy solicitor, won the 2017 Ernest Hollings Award earlier this week.

Solicitor Rick Hubbard, who won the award in 2007, described his top assistant as a quiet “model of professionalism.” Graham focuses on prosecution of murders and major violent crimes while also supervising the training of younger assistants.

He has been a prosecutor for more than 20 years, mostly with the 11th Circuit. “He is the epitome of a career prosecutor driven by dedication, commitment and a passion for justice,” Hubbard said.

