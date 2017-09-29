How a Columbia couple answered a Texas church’s prayers after Hurricane Harvey

A TV news report and a message from above led Jim and Carla Miller on a 1,000 mile journey from Columbia to Wharton, Tex., this week.
They were the answer to the prayers sent up from a small church in the small town, reeling from devastating flood damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
“It was on our hearts that we just wanted to do this for someone who was wanting,” Carla Miller said as she and her husband drove away from Wharton, having delivered 200 sheets of sheetrock to the thankful congregation of Primera Iglesia Bautista.
It was a CNN news report in the days after the hurricane that weighed on the Millers’ hearts.
The couple already were planning an RV trip to Missouri this weekend, and Jim told his wife, “We’re going to make a detour to Texas.”
It was what the Lord was telling him to do, he said.
As millions of people from Texas to Florida to Puerto Rico are just starting to recover from a trio of back-to-back-to-back hurricanes, the needs are great and widely spread. Just two years after experiencing historic flooding locally, people of the Midlands are looking for ways to reach out to others suffering.
After some internet searching and phone calling, the Millers connected with Primera Iglesia Bautista, a church of about 100 members that was inundated with waist-deep floodwaters when nearby rivers overflowed into the town.
It was like “a big tidal wave” hit the town, said Daniel Ramirez, a minister at Primera Iglesia and son of the church’s senior pastor, Joel Ramirez. About 80 percent of Wharton’s residents can no longer stay in their homes, the son estimated.
“We met in a kitchen in the church, and we prayed,” Daniel Ramirez said. “We had a lot of people praying, ‘Lord, open the door. Send us somebody. Just send us something.’”
Church members already were talking about getting a loan to start rebuilding the sanctuary and pastor’s parsonage.
And then came the Millers.
When they arrived in Wharton on Wednesday pulling a trailer full of sheetrock – bought at a discount from a Columbia Lowe’s Home Improvement store – behind their RV, “it was tears of joy,” Carla Miller said.
“It was so rewarding for us to see the gratitude that they had,” she said. “It wasn’t us being self-serving, but bringing joy to them.”
For the members of Primera Iglesia Bautista, it was a moment of relief and a reminder:
“God’s good all the time,” Ramirez said.
