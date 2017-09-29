Buses, trains for commuters urged as part of Malfunction Junction fix

Some Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority officials are pressing to add bus and commuter rail service in the plan for reducing congestion at Malfunction Junction.
The push seeks to expand park-and-ride choices for commuters who travel between work in downtown Columbia and homes along I-26 from as far away as Newberry.
Their suggestions focus on two ideas:
▪ Reserving a lane on I-26 during rush hours for buses and cars carrying at least two passengers, common in metropolitan areas across the Southeast.
▪ Reviving interest in commuter rail service.
“All of the solutions to traffic congestion are not asphalt,” said Lill Mood of Chapin, a member of the CMRTA board. “A project like Carolina Crossroads that doesn’t include significant transit development is short-sighted.”
State transportation officials will look again at the ideas to see if “some components” are practical, project manager Brian Klauk said.
Some mass transit advocates have ambitious goals.
Mood wants $150 million – a tenth of the $1.5 billion project – earmarked for new bus and rail service.
Mass transit isn’t mentioned in the two final proposals for improvements intended to ease significantly the bottlenecks common where I-26 meets I-20 and I-126 northwest of downtown Columbia.
It was ruled out as a “stand-alone” possibility, but some aspects may prove beneficial, Klauk said.
“You can’t build your way out of congestion,” said Ann August, interim CMRTA executive director. “You’ve got to have ways to mitigate some of that.”
August hopes to add express bus service to the fix but has no idea yet how many vehicles that could take off the road.
Up to 1,500 commuters are likely to ride trains daily on the 48-mile trip between Newberry and Columbia that includes seven stops in communities such as Irmo and Chapin, according to a decade-old study by the Central Midlands Council of Governments.
Establishing it will require sharing lines with cargo carriers as well as new equipment and track upgrades costing $120.4 million, the study said.
The forecasts on ridership and price tag haven’t been updated since 2006.
Nearly 134,000 vehicles driven by commuters and cargo haulers travel through Malfunction Junction daily, traffic studies say.
The changes proposed so far are designed to separate local traffic from motorists passing through town toward the Lowcountry or the Upstate by:
▪ Widening sections of frontage roads for traffic headed to and from downtown Columbia as well as Irmo, Harbison and the St. Andrews area.
▪ Adding another lane each way on a six-mile stretch of I-26 from I-126 to Broad River Road near Irmo.
▪ Eliminating the interchange for Bush River Road off I-26, a spot that officials describe as forcing motorists to weave too much among lanes. The nearby Colonial Life Boulevard interchange would be reconfigured to replace it.
“I know things have to be done with roads, but that’s not the entire answer,” Mood said.
Plans call for work to start in 2019 and take up to seven years to complete.
It’s the most complex road project state officials say they have undertaken.
