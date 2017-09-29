Injured victims of Hurricane Maria headed to Columbia from Puerto Rico for care

. A large group of sick and injured evacuees from Puerto Rico will be arriving late Friday night in Columbia.
The dozen or more patients will be flown by military transport to the S.C. Aviation Commission hangar at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, said Nick Spinelli, a spokesman for Fort Jackson’s Moncrief Army Health Clinic and Columbia’s Federal Coordinating Center, an emergency response agency formed to deal with such disasters as Hurricane Maria.
The patients will be treated for injuries suffered in the hurricane or are being transferred from medical facilities in Puerto Rico that can no longer care for them.
“It’s a mixed bag,” said Doug Wood, a spokesman for the S.C. Forestry Commission, which is also part of the relief agency. “The injuries range from lacerations to broken bones to other bodily injuries.”
The C-130 transport plane is expected to land at 11:30 p.m. at the airport. The patients will then be triaged at the commission’s hanger, which is staffed with stretcher bearers, nurses, emergency medical technicians and at least one doctor, Spinelli said.
They will then be sent to local hospitals for care, he said.
During the past week, 13 patients have arrived in Columbia on individual flights, Spinelli said.
“Tonight will be our largest flight yet,” he said.
Columbia’s Federal Coordinating Council is one of four in the Southeast, along with Atlanta, Shreveport, La., and Jackson, Miss. It is made up of dozens of agencies and hundreds of personnel as diverse as the Fort Jackson Medical Department, the S.C. State Guard, the S.C. Forestry Commission, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.
The councils are part of the National Disaster Medical System, which is activated when an incident is so large that it overwhelms local agencies’ ability to respond with sufficient medical aid.
Jeff Wilkinson: 803-771-8495, @wilkinson_jeff
