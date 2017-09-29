Meow, that’s adorable: Kitty walks into police department, poses for selfies

An adorable white and black cat has a new home after wandering into one of the Columbia Police Department’s stations.
Rumor has it that the kitty – who has since been given the name of Kingsley – heard officers like to meow during traffic stops (just kidding!). So it wandered into the West Region’s headquarters, where it cuddled up with several officers and even posed for a selfie.
Kingsley, apparently, wanted to tell Columbia’s officers that their Facebook account administrator was posting too many dog pictures and needed to show cats some love, according to the department’s post.
Officer Brandon Montgomery, who adopted Kingsley, said the kitten had been sneaking into the department’s offices for several days before he took him home to his family. A vet told Montgomery that Kingsley, a boy, was about four to five months old.
Montgomery, a school resource officer who has been working at the department for five years, has a full house: a dog, two other cats and two children under the age of 2.
“(Kingsley is) getting along really well with the dog,” Montgomery said. “Our other cats have met him under controlled circumstances. We’re slowly introducing each of them to each other. They’re being normal cats, so they hiss and puff.”
Kingsley is also the second cat Montgomery and his wife adopted from the streets. The first cat was adopted from an organization, he said. They have posted on Facebook groups to see if someone claims Kingsley, who isn’t microchipped.
It seems like for meow, the cuddly kitty has found his new home.
