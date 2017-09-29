Longtime leader is leaving powerful SC business group

Lewis Gossett, longtime leader of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, is leaving the group to take over a public affairs agency that primarily serves businesses.
Gossett, chief executive officer of the alliance since 2003, is acquiring the public affairs firm of Ed McMullen, who is leaving South Carolina to become ambassador to Switzerland.
The change, effective Nov. 1, provides a chance “to expand on the things I’ve already done” by shaping political and advertising strategy for a wider range of businesses at the State House and in Congress, Gossett said.
Gossett will “continue to have a positive impact for this industry” in his new role, said alliance president Kurt Dallas, an Upstate industrial fiber executive.
The more than 200 alliance members have more than 80,000 employees, twice the number as when Gossett took charge, the group says.
Highlights of his tenure as alliance leader include:
▪ Increasing training in environmental protection as well as employee safety and health.
▪ Making students aware of jobs in manufacturing and information technology.
▪ Helping to preserve sales tax breaks for the industry while serving as its voice on workers’ compensation, economic development and other topics.
Gossett “helped companies of all sizes to do what they do best ... create economic strength and jobs,” said former alliance chairman Bill McCrary of the Spartanburg area, an industrial fiber executive.
Gossett, 51, was director of the state Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation from 1995-99 and is a lawyer. He lives with his family in Irmo.
