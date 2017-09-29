(USC campus map closeup of College Street and Sumter Street intersection.) A USC shuttle bus collided with a deer on Friday, September 29, 2017 near College and Sumter streets, the university said.
(USC campus map closeup of College Street and Sumter Street intersection.) A USC shuttle bus collided with a deer on Friday, September 29, 2017 near College and Sumter streets, the university said. USC web site.
USC shuttle bus collides with deer

September 29, 2017

Shortly after noon on Friday, a University of South Carolina shuttle bus collided with a deer near the Thomas Cooper Library.

No one was injured in the collision, said USC’s Director of Public Relations, Jeffrey Stensland, in an email. There were no passengers on the shuttle at the time, he said.

The collision occurred near College and Sumter Streets. The deer ran off toward the library after the accident, Stensland said. He could not say whether the deer was injured and what damage, if any, the shuttle bus sustained.

