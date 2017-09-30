Richland 2 awarded $11.2 million for magnet programs

The Richland 2 school district has been awarded $11.2 million in grants for its magnet programs – part of $49 million in federal money flowing into the state to pay for innovative education programs.
Over five years, the Richland 1 school district also will receive $14.9 million and Lexington-Richland 5 will receive $13.7 million. Outside the Midlands, the Florence 3 school district was awarded $9.1 million.
“South Carolina continues to strive to expand our school choice offerings for students and parents,” said state schools Superintendent Molly Spearman, citing the federal grants, part of $91.7 million given to 32 school districts across the country.
Richland 2’s grant money will pay for its “Med Pro 21: Healthcare for a Caring Community” project, transforming Bridge Creek Elementary, Rice Creek Elementary, Kelly Middle and Ridge View High schools into school-wide magnet schools that focus on math, science and medical studies.
Never miss a local story.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments