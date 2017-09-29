More Videos

Local soldiers volunteer to help Puerto Rico

Local soldiers volunteer to help Puerto Rico

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space

Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1?

Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1?

Help on the horizon for I-26 Malfunction Junction

Help on the horizon for I-26 Malfunction Junction

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Fondly remembering Gonzales Gardens apartments

Bill Buff, who lived in Gonzales Gardens in the 1940's, loved the simpler times in his life. The apartments, which were built in 1939, will be demolished and replaced with single family housing.
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

Tiffany’s Bakery and Eatery began in 1977 when Jim McMillan opened the bakery inside Columbia Mall. Forty years later, he and his wife Kay, are still going strong. Thursday, they are celebrating the anniversary with prizes and bakery treats for the customers.

Mass Casualties at Fort Jackson. This is only a drill.

Mass Casualties at Fort Jackson. This is only a drill.

Fort Jackson, along with local emergency services, held a mass casualty exercise Tuesday. Included were scenarios where a bomb exploded near the gate and an active shooter entered the commissary. The drill focused on mass casualty response operations, emergency operations center procedures and emergency responder procedures to multiple incidents. "We have a very mature information sharing capability with local, state and federal law enforcement and we are always on the watch," Commanding Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson said of the possible threats.

York County museum exec, re-enactors on canceled Civil War event at Brattonsville

York County museum exec, re-enactors on canceled Civil War event at Brattonsville

Carey Tilley, executive director of the Culture & Heritage Museums of York County, talked Tuesday about his decision to cancel a Civil War-era event this year at Historic Brattonsville. Two longtime re-enactor participants from York County, Mike Short and Vernon Terry, said they were disappointed in the decision. Both said they have been participating in such events for years to share history and have not had any problems.