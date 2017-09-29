Fondly remembering Gonzales Gardens apartments

Fort Jackson, along with local emergency services, held a mass casualty exercise Tuesday. Included were scenarios where a bomb exploded near the gate and an active shooter entered the commissary. The drill focused on mass casualty response operations, emergency operations center procedures and emergency responder procedures to multiple incidents. "We have a very mature information sharing capability with local, state and federal law enforcement and we are always on the watch," Commanding Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson said of the possible threats.