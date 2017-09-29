Photos: A last look at Gonzales Gardens

Demolition of the Gonzales Gardens housing complex is slated to begin next week. The housing unit was built in 1939 to house military veterans. September 29, 2017
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Bill Buff looks around inside the Gonzales Gardens apartments. Demolition of the housing complex is slated to begin next week. As a young boy, Buff lived with his family in the complex in the 1940's. He is fond of the simpler time in his life where he would play marbles, "for keeps" with friends in the dirt outside his unit. September 29, 2017
Bill Buff walks through Gonzales Gardens apartments with his wife, Doris Buff. Demolition of the housing complex is slated to begin next week. As a young boy, Buff lived with his family in the complex in the 1940's. He is fond of the simpler time in his life where he would play marbles, "for keeps" with friends in the dirt outside his unit. September 29, 2017
William Sutton grew up in Gonzales Gardens apartments with his 7 brothers and sisters. He says the Demolition of the Gonzales Gardens housing complex is slated to begin next week. The housing unit was built in 1939 to house military veterans. September 29, 2017
