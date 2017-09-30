Photos: Okra Strut Parade

Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD. " Here, Jamil Jokers wave to the crowd from their go-karts, golf carts and jalopies.
Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD. " Here, Jordan Cryer, 17, right, does a backward flip as he kicks and breaks a board as a group from Lexington Martial Arts performs.
Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD. " Here, Spring Hill High School cheerleader Jordyn Anderson, right, of Chapin, joins her cousin A'Nadiya Edmonds of Lexington to watch the rest of the parade after her group finished the parade.
Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD. " Here, young dancers from Dance World ride on a float, wave to the crowd and cheer on their fellow dancers during the parade.
Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD. " Here, baton twirlers from Dance World perform for the crowd.
Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD. " Here, Southern Strut dancers make their way down the parade route between performances for the crowd.
Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD. " Here, from left, Deputy Chris Mastrianni, Sheriff Leon Lott and Deputy Kevin Lawrence greet and take photos with the crowd as they make their way down the parade route.
Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD. " Here, Okra Man, a popular sight at the festival, makes his way down the parade route.
Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD. " Here, 10-month-old Avery Smith waves to fellow parade goers before the start of the parade. Technically, this was her second parade because her mother was at the parade last year when she was pregnant with her. Her mom says she loves okra.
Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD. " Here, Rusty Farrell of Irmo found his neighbor's dog, a labradoodle named Maggie, right before the parade started. Maggie must have known something was going on in the neighborhood because the 10-month-old dog hadn't runaway from home before. And since she did, she got to watch the parade.
Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD. " Here, Cayten Farrell of Irmo holds onto a neighbor's dog, a labradoodle named Maggie, right before the parade started. Maggie must have known something was going on in the neighborhood because the 10-month-old dog hadn't runaway from home before. And since she did, she got to watch the parade.
Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD. " here, Craig Howland of Lexington poses with his 5-year-old Borzoi (Russian wolfhound), named Thor. Thor has been to every Irmo Strut parade since he was born.
Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD. " Here, 10-month-old Avery Pardue waits for her first Okra Strut Parade to start.
Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD. " Here, Chrissy Payette of Irmo points out the firetrucks to her 3-year-old son, Eli, at the beginning of the parade. The firetrucks are his favorite part of the parade.
