More Videos

Family of nine spent 40 years at Gonzales Gardens 1:44

Family of nine spent 40 years at Gonzales Gardens

Pause
It's gameday! Another SEC battle for South Carolina 0:21

It's gameday! Another SEC battle for South Carolina

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 2:25

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life

For A'ja Wilson, dancing is sort of like basketball 0:56

For A'ja Wilson, dancing is sort of like basketball

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 1:16

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

USC defense prepares for explosive A&M offense 1:26

USC defense prepares for explosive A&M offense

Jake Bentley breaks down obstacles to success for USC offense 0:51

Jake Bentley breaks down obstacles to success for USC offense

  • The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes

    Didn’t get up early enough today to catch the Okra Strut Parade in Irmo? You can watch it here in four minutes.

The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes

Didn’t get up early enough today to catch the Okra Strut Parade in Irmo? You can watch it here in four minutes.
LIVE PD at Okra Strut Parade

Local

LIVE PD at Okra Strut Parade

Richland County Officers from the A&E television series "Live PD" were the grand marshals at this year's Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017.

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

Local

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

Tiffany’s Bakery and Eatery began in 1977 when Jim McMillan opened the bakery inside Columbia Mall. Forty years later, he and his wife Kay, are still going strong. Thursday, they are celebrating the anniversary with prizes and bakery treats for the customers.

Mass Casualties at Fort Jackson. This is only a drill.

Military News

Mass Casualties at Fort Jackson. This is only a drill.

Fort Jackson, along with local emergency services, held a mass casualty exercise Tuesday. Included were scenarios where a bomb exploded near the gate and an active shooter entered the commissary. The drill focused on mass casualty response operations, emergency operations center procedures and emergency responder procedures to multiple incidents. "We have a very mature information sharing capability with local, state and federal law enforcement and we are always on the watch," Commanding Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson said of the possible threats.