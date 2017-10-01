Coroner IDs 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in northeast Richland

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed Saturday in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.
Kristi L. Bell, 21, and Kentrell A. Kelly, 26, were found dead Saturday at the Varia at Oakcrest apartment complex on Oakcrest Drive in northeast Richland, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. Each died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
The sheriff’s department said the shooting is believed to be a murder-suicide.
Bell lived on Aderly Oak Court in Irmo and Kelly lived on Crosshill Road in Hopkins, Watts said.
Officials are not yet releasing who is believed to have fired the fatal shots. Investigators are still trying to determine what prompted the shooting.
