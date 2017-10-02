Why longtime ethics watchdog John Crangle passed on Columbia council race

Longtime civic watchdog John Crangle bowed out of running for an at-large seat on Columbia City Council to train his eye on a State House seat.
Crangle, 77, said Monday he was going to file for the citywide seat held by Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine as close as a few days before the filing deadline on Sept. 8.
Crangle said he knew that longtime ally Joe Azar was planning to run for the citywide seat on City Council, too. They spoke three or four days before filing closed.
“Either you run or I run,” Crangle said he told the Five Points businessman. “It doesn’t make sense for both of to run.”
They agreed that Azar, who is more well versed in Columbia issues, would try for the 12th time to win a City Council seat.
Formerly the veteran head of Common Cause, Crangle said he has more experience with statewide issues, and he will seek the seat of suspended Sen. John Courson, who is in the cross hairs of a public corruption investigation, if the seat becomes vacant.
Crangle also said he might move into the House district of Rep. James Smith to run for that seat if Smith seeks the Democratic Party nomination for governor. Smith is widely believed to be preparing to try to capture the Governor’s Mansion.
Crangle denied that his effort in April to have the state Supreme Court rule that the governor has the power to appoint an interim successor for a suspended senator influenced his decision to seek Courson’s district seat. The justices last month declined to hear the case, meaning any such challenge would have to start in circuit court and work its way to the state’s highest court.
Crangle said he will not pursue that slow and expensive process.
He said he would run for Courson’s seat only if the incumbent is removed from office or decides not to seek another term.
District 20, held by Courson since 1984, stretches from the VA hospital area in the south through Rosewood and Shandon neighborhoods to along the Saluda River and northwest to the town of Irmo.
Comments