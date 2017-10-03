More Videos

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:10

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas

Pause
Columbia shooting police briefing 3:26

Columbia shooting police briefing

The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement 1:54

The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement

Downtown has become an exciting place since Estep came to First Baptist Church 1:13

Downtown has become an exciting place since Estep came to First Baptist Church

It's more than black and white, Charles Jackson, Jr. and Wendell Estep have formed a wonderful friendship 0:56

It's more than black and white, Charles Jackson, Jr. and Wendell Estep have formed a wonderful friendship

Getting the Lord's call 2:05

Getting the Lord's call

Help on the horizon for I-26 Malfunction Junction 1:26

Help on the horizon for I-26 Malfunction Junction

What's next for South Carolina's offense 1:18

What's next for South Carolina's offense

Gamecocks set sights on fixing ground game 3:01

Gamecocks set sights on fixing ground game

Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is 2:09

Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is

  • The incredible true story of Ian Gale

    Gentleman thief struck 150 homes in Columbia and Forest Acres in the 1970s, died Oct. 2, 2017

The incredible true story of Ian Gale

Gentleman thief struck 150 homes in Columbia and Forest Acres in the 1970s, died Oct. 2, 2017
smardis@thestate.com
LIVE PD at Okra Strut Parade

Local

LIVE PD at Okra Strut Parade

Richland County Officers from the A&E television series "Live PD" were the grand marshals at this year's Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017.

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

Local

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

Tiffany’s Bakery and Eatery began in 1977 when Jim McMillan opened the bakery inside Columbia Mall. Forty years later, he and his wife Kay, are still going strong. Thursday, they are celebrating the anniversary with prizes and bakery treats for the customers.

Mass Casualties at Fort Jackson. This is only a drill.

Military News

Mass Casualties at Fort Jackson. This is only a drill.

Fort Jackson, along with local emergency services, held a mass casualty exercise Tuesday. Included were scenarios where a bomb exploded near the gate and an active shooter entered the commissary. The drill focused on mass casualty response operations, emergency operations center procedures and emergency responder procedures to multiple incidents. "We have a very mature information sharing capability with local, state and federal law enforcement and we are always on the watch," Commanding Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson said of the possible threats.