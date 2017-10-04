More Videos

Local

2 years after flood, about 160 Richland homes rebuilt; much remains undone

By Clif LeBlanc

cleblanc@thestate.com

October 04, 2017 11:22 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

On the second anniversary of the 2015 flood, Richland County officials on Wednesday say progress has been made in helping victims, but much remains to be done.

As much as 21 inches of rain fell on the Columbia area in a 24-hour period starting Oct. 3, rupturing the Columbia Canal the next morning, overwhelming the city’s water system and damaging hundreds of homes and businesses.

“I understand the process has been long – longer than anyone would want it to be for the families and individuals whose lives have been uprooted,” said County Council Chairwoman Joyce Dickerson. “But I am encouraged by the progress made, the dedication and empathy of our staff and our commitment to ensuring we do everything in this complicated process right the first time.”

Here are some milestones that Richland County officials highlighted:

▪  158 storm-damaged homes have been repaired or rebuilt at no cost to residents.

▪  $30.75 million in federal aid has been pledged in the past two years.

▪  The county is buying 49 properties from homeowners at pre-flood values now that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the purchases. Approval to buy 21 additional properties is awaiting FEMA authorization.

▪  Richland County staff went door to door to inform affected homeowners about the kind of financial help available to them and to encourage them to register for assistance.

