Love Live PD? Here is your chance to meet some of its stars

Crowds gather along St. Andrews Road in Irmo for the 2017 Okra Strut Parade on Sept. 30, 2017. This year's grand marshals were Richland County Officers that appear on the A&E television network show "Live PD." Here, from left, Deputy Chris Mastrianni, Sheriff Leon Lott and Deputy Kevin Lawrence greet and take photos with the crowd as they make their way down the parade route. File photo. Rob Thompson rthompson@thestate.com