Love Live PD? Here is your chance to meet some of its stars

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies will be celebrating the kickoff of season 2 of Live PD by taking the orders of customers at a popular fast-food restaurant.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, along with deputies Mark Laureano, Kevin Lawrence, Robert Beary and Danny Brown, will be serving customers and taking drive-thru orders from 12 p.m., to 1 p.m., on Friday at the Bojangles’ at 2800 Clemson Road of Killian Road.
Today will not be the first time deputies featured on Live PD participate in such an event. In August, Senior Deputy Chris Mastrianni and Lawrence joined Lott on serving customers and taking orders at a different Bojangles’.
“Live PD” is a documentary series on A&E network that follows law enforcement agencies around the country with cameras and airs live on Friday and Saturday nights.
