Lexington County Coroner identifies driver killed in I-20 crash

By Cynthia Roldán

October 06, 2017 11:44 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C.

A Lexington woman who was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 on Friday has been identified by authorities.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Kristine Hoover, 49, was killed after she lost control of her vehicle when she struck another while changing lanes. After striking the other vehicle, Hoover crashed into a barricade, which flipped hers, Fisher said.

Because Hoover was not wearing a seatbelt, she received several traumatic injuries in the crash, Fisher said. Hoover died at the scene.

Two passengers in Hoover’s vehicle were rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Fisher said. The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries from the crash.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that forced the closure of all eastbound lanes on I-20 during rush hour. The incident took place around 7:30 a.m.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

