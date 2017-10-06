USC says death on campus determined a suicide

Classes on Friday were canceled for some students at the University of South Carolina because of a death, which was determined to be a suicide, according to the university.

USC President Harris Pastides sent out a message saying that Gambrell Hall was closed in the morning because of a “tragic death, by what appears to be suicide.”

“Our hearts are with (the victim’s) family and we grieve with them as their extended Carolina Family,” Pastides said in the news release.

State Law Enforcement Division agents were called to a death investigation, said SLED spokeswoman Kathryn Richardson.

Pastides said counselors and resources are available for those impacted by the loss, or who are experiencing distress.

“Mental health is a priority on our campus,” Pastides said. “If you or someone you know is struggling, I urge you to reach out to one of our trained, caring professionals or to take advantage of one of our other in-person or online mental health services that best meets your needs.”

Students can call 803-777-5223. Faculty and staff can call the Employee Assistance Program at 800-633-3353. There is also a 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-8255.

“Helping a fellow Gamecock is always the right thing to do,” Pastides said.

All classes held at Gambrell Hall were canceled for the day, said USC spokesman Jeff Stensland, adding the university anticipates classes at Gambrell Hall will resume on Monday.