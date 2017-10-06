Local

Two-vehicle collision blocks busy Midlands road during afternoon commute

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 06, 2017 5:21 PM

NEWBERRY, SC

A two-vehicle collision has blocked a busy roadway Friday afternoon, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision blocked SC 34 at General Henderson Road, near I-26, the sheriff’s office said.

Fuel has been spilled and Haz Mat is on scene, with DHEC on the way, along with Newberry County EMS, Emergency Services and Sheriff.

The sheriff’s office asks drivers to use alternate routes on SC 34 between I-26 and Keitts Crossroads (US 176).

SC Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Las Vegas shooting victims remembered at service

Las Vegas shooting victims remembered at service 2:18

Las Vegas shooting victims remembered at service
Columbia secretly pays $224,000 in dispute over clear-cutting 0:43

Columbia secretly pays $224,000 in dispute over clear-cutting
SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:19

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper

View More Video