Two-vehicle collision blocks busy Midlands road during afternoon commute

A two-vehicle collision has blocked a busy roadway Friday afternoon, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
The collision blocked SC 34 at General Henderson Road, near I-26, the sheriff’s office said.
Fuel has been spilled and Haz Mat is on scene, with DHEC on the way, along with Newberry County EMS, Emergency Services and Sheriff.
The sheriff’s office asks drivers to use alternate routes on SC 34 between I-26 and Keitts Crossroads (US 176).
SC Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.
