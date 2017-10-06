Tropical Storm Nate expected to spare Midlands in latest forecast

The Midlands are expected to avoid the powerful impact of the latest major storm.
Tropical Storm Nate is expected to pass well west of area, produce little impact, according to Friday’s forecast from the National Weather Service in Columbia.
After being spared the brunt of the powerful effects of Irma, the Midlands completely avoided the dangerous path of Hurricane Maria. Nate, the latest storm, is also forecast to avoid the Midlands.
Nate was moving at a speed of 21 mph in the Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon. Its center was located about 125 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and was expected to reach the U.S. late Saturday or early Sunday.
Nate is forecast to move quickly north northwestward into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, making landfall on the north central Gulf Coast late Saturday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nate will then turn northeastward and move into southern Appalachians Sunday and Sunday night, passing well west of the Midlands.
If Nate stays on its current forecast track its impacts will be isolated and generally minor in the Midlands, according to the NWS Columbia. Winds are expected to remain below tropical storm force, and an isolated tornado or two is possible late Sunday or Sunday evening, but the threat is low.
Rainfall totals around 1 inch are possible, and significant flooding/flash flooding is not expected, says the NWS Columbia.
Detailed Forecast
Saturday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
National Weather Service
Comments