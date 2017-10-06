Two killed, six injured in Fort Jackson incident

Two soldiers died and six more were injured, two critically, in what’s being called an accident at Fort Jackson, the U.S. Army installation that is it’s largest training base.
The Friday afternoon incident involved a military vehicle and a troop formation, according to garrison public affairs officer Pat Jones, who said the injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to an off-post hospital.
A military vehicle struck the soldiers while they were in formation, according to The Associated Press. No details were given about where the wreck happened or the type of vehicle involved.
The names of the soldiers who died won’t be released until their families are notified.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the soldiers we lost today and to the families of the injured, they represent the best of our nation and we will endeavor to support all those affected through this difficult time” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson.
The cause of the accident will be investigated by Fort Jackson officials, said Jones, adding if there was criminal activity or intent to harm that will be determined by the investigation.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson responded to news of the incident.
“My prayers & condolences go to the soldiers killed or injured and their families at Fort Jackson today. The military community is with you,” Wilson wrote on Twitter.
Fort Jackson is the Army's largest training instillation, with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.
#SCNews #FortJackson pic.twitter.com/Y15YX7pXDA— Fort Jackson PAO (@FortJacksonPAO) October 6, 2017
Comments