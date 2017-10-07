Newberry woman killed in collision with 18 wheeler

A woman was killed after a two-vehicle collision blocked a busy roadway.
Nanette Wilson Workman, 56, of Newberry, was identified as the woman who was killed by Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece on Saturday.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of SC 34 and General Henderson Road, near I-26, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
Workman was driving a Ford F150 when it collided with an 18 wheeler, according to the sheriff’s office.
Workman was pronounced dead on scene, according to Kneece, who performed an autopsy Saturday.
There was no evidence showing that Workman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, according to Kneece.
This collision caused traffic to be blocked and diverted on SC 34 between I-26 and Keitts Crossroads (US 176).
The incident remains under investigation by Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Comments