Local

Newberry woman killed in collision with 18 wheeler

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 07, 2017 2:46 PM

NEWBERRY, SC

A woman was killed after a two-vehicle collision blocked a busy roadway.

Nanette Wilson Workman, 56, of Newberry, was identified as the woman who was killed by Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece on Saturday.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of SC 34 and General Henderson Road, near I-26, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Workman was driving a Ford F150 when it collided with an 18 wheeler, according to the sheriff’s office.

Workman was pronounced dead on scene, according to Kneece, who performed an autopsy Saturday.

There was no evidence showing that Workman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, according to Kneece.

This collision caused traffic to be blocked and diverted on SC 34 between I-26 and Keitts Crossroads (US 176).

The incident remains under investigation by Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right 2:06

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right
Las Vegas shooting victims remembered at service 2:18

Las Vegas shooting victims remembered at service
Columbia secretly pays $224,000 in dispute over clear-cutting 0:43

Columbia secretly pays $224,000 in dispute over clear-cutting

View More Video