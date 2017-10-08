Body discovered after Richland County house fire

Firefighters discovered a body early Sunday after putting out a fire at a home in northern Richland County.
Crews responded to a house fire around 2:50 a.m. on Rockymount Road, which is off Crane Church Road not far from U.S. 321, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
The department said around 9:30 a.m. that a body was discovered in the home. The Richland County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death, and the fire marshal determined that unattended smoking caused the blaze.
The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office after the next of kin is notified.
