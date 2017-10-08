1 killed, 1 airlifted after two-car crash in Kershaw County

One person was killed and another airlifted to a hospital after a two-car crash in Kershaw County on Saturday.
The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Lockhart Road at Robinson Town Road, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Sammie Anthony, of Kershaw, was traveling north on Robinson Town Road in a 2004 Pontiac GTO when he ran a stop sign at Lockhart Road, Southern said. Anthony’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of a 1993 Toyota pickup that was traveling west on Lockhart.
The driver of the Toyota, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the pickup and died at the scene, Southern said. Their identity will be released by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
Anthony, who was wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, Southern said. His condition was not available Sunday morning.
There was no immediate word on charges in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
