Update: All lanes on I-26 reopened after multiple-vehicle crash

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

October 08, 2017 11:22 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A multiple-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 26.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-26 at mile marker 102, according to the Columbia Fire Department. The collision involves multiple vehicles, and officials say all eastbound and westbound lanes of I-26 are closed.

Several injuries have been reported, some of them serious, the fire department said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

