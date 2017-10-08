Update: All lanes on I-26 reopened after multiple-vehicle crash

A multiple-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 26.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-26 at mile marker 102, according to the Columbia Fire Department. The collision involves multiple vehicles, and officials say all eastbound and westbound lanes of I-26 are closed.
Several injuries have been reported, some of them serious, the fire department said.
#TheCFD @SCDPS_PIO on scene of multiple MVC w/ several injuries some serious I26102mmEB all EB/WB lanes closed #scnews #TrafficAlert #media pic.twitter.com/CweJxM0AP1— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 8, 2017
There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments