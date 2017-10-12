Local

Columbia twins’ Halloween costumes go viral thanks to crafty mom

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 12, 2017 1:57 PM

A Columbia mother’s Halloween creations have become a viral sensation.

Lauren Mancke, a mother of three, is creating a new costume for her twin daughters every day in October through Halloween, and she’s posting pictures of her 8-month-olds on her Instagram account for everyone who wants to coo and aww while scrolling.

Mancke’s adorable creations were featured on PEOPLE.com on Friday.

“I always loved making costumes when I was a kid,” Mancke told PEOPLE. “When I was a kid I never bought a costume, I always made it. I’ve always been a fan of Halloween, and I just love homemade costumes.”

Mancke, 32, told ABC News that she started the tradition of making Halloween outfits in 2015 when her son, Fox, was 16 months old.

She gives away some of the completed costumes in online giveaways and reuses the rest of the materials in future costumes, according to ABC News.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

