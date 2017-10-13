Temperatures are forecast to be more fall-like in the middle of next week.
Local

This is cool: Normal fall weather about to bust up October heat wave in SC

By Dwayne McLemore

October 13, 2017 6:15 AM

The state of South Carolina is about to get a break from the warm and above-average October temperatures.

Columbia set a record Thursday for an Oct. 12 high temperature at 91 degrees, breaking the old mark of 90 set in 1953. The average high for this time of year is 77 degrees.

High temperatures in the Midlands have been above 80 degrees for 13 of the past 14 days.

Mild weather will continue through the weekend, but temperatures that actually feel like fall will settle in the middle of next week. Highs beginning Tuesday across the state will be in the low to mid-70s, according to the national Weather Service, with lows in the upper 40s or low 50s in the Midlands and the Upstate.

Lows near the S.C. coast will remain near 60, forecasts say.

Columbia forecast

The official forecast for the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

▪  Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

▪  Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

▪  Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

▪  Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

▪  Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

▪  Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

▪  Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

▪  Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

▪  Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

▪  Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

▪  Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

▪  Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

▪  Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

